Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Precept Management LLC

Precept Management LLC lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 1.2% of Precept Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Precept Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,090,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,662,000 after purchasing an additional 166,427 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 554,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,090,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,494,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $2,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,360 shares in the company, valued at $31,140,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. Truist upped their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

FISV stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,907,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,690,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.74 and a 52 week high of $126.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

