Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $168.54 and last traded at $168.00. 3,026 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 815,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.06.

The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of -310.56 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.41, for a total value of $1,004,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,548,041.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $2,460,167.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,628.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,981 shares of company stock valued at $14,692,369 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

