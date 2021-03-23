Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Up 2.1%

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) shares shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $168.54 and last traded at $168.00. 3,026 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 815,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIVN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Five9 from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.56 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.95, for a total transaction of $2,124,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,341,159.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $2,460,167.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,628.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,981 shares of company stock worth $14,692,369. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP bought a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,674,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Five9 in the third quarter valued at about $1,788,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Five9 by 55.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Five9 by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,267,000 after acquiring an additional 64,227 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

