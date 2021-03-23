Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 60,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 705,601 shares.The stock last traded at $9.99 and had previously closed at $10.31.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FLXN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Flexion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of $502.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Muzikant sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $44,575.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,554.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Arkowitz sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $67,592.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,164.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,531 shares of company stock valued at $221,106 over the last ninety days. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLXN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $36,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $121,000.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

