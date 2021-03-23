FLIP Price Up 63.5% Over Last Week (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 23rd. During the last week, FLIP has traded 63.5% higher against the dollar. FLIP has a total market cap of $565,908.44 and $2,641.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLIP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00023950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00049233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $336.37 or 0.00617189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00067006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00023534 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP (FLP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

