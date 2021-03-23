Flutter Entertainment (FLTR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON: FLTR) in the last few weeks:

3/15/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £187 ($244.32) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Flutter Entertainment had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/8/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £172.50 ($225.37) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £147.90 ($193.23) to £150.38 ($196.47). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Flutter Entertainment had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £154.85 ($202.31) price target on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from £150 ($195.98) to £157 ($205.12). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Flutter Entertainment had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/2/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £171 ($223.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £147.90 ($193.23) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating. They now have a £174 ($227.33) price target on the stock, up previously from £140 ($182.91).

1/28/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £150 ($195.98) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FLTR opened at £169.15 ($221.00) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £29.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 593.51. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 52-week low of GBX 6,016 ($78.60) and a 52-week high of £196.81 ($257.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is £146.40 and its 200-day moving average is £138.53.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

