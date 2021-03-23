FOAM (FOAM) Reaches Market Cap of $24.37 Million

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. During the last seven days, FOAM has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $24.37 million and $92,809.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FOAM token can now be purchased for about $0.0779 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FOAM Profile

FOAM (CRYPTO:FOAM) is a token. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 312,734,088 tokens. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

