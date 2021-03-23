Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,170.00

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and last traded at GBX 1,170 ($15.29), with a volume of 18589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,140 ($14.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,056.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 978.73. The company has a market cap of £686.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.00.

In related news, insider Timothy Paul Carrol sold 20,000 shares of Focusrite stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,048 ($13.69), for a total value of £209,600 ($273,843.74).

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

