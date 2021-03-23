Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of FSUGY opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. Fortescue Metals Group has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $41.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.69. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $4.631 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Fortescue Metals Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.71%.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

