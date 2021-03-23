Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Azora Capital LP

Azora Capital LP cut its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 879,955 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 355,583 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources comprises approximately 2.0% of Azora Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Azora Capital LP owned about 0.17% of Franklin Resources worth $21,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,863,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,220,000 after acquiring an additional 917,642 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 270.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,248,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,211,000 after acquiring an additional 912,041 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth $16,823,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,520,712 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,051,000 after purchasing an additional 647,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 755,648 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 476,360 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,469.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,890 shares of company stock worth $1,508,620. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.96. 66,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,750,455. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.93. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $30.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

