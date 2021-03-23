Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

FPRUY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Nord/LB cut shares of Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FPRUY opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. Fraport has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $33.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average of $26.33.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

