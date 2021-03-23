Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2021


Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

FPRUY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Nord/LB cut shares of Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FPRUY opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. Fraport has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $33.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average of $26.33.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

Analyst Recommendations for Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)

