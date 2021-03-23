Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Lifted to “Hold” at Odeon Capital Group

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freddie Mac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Freddie Mac from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Freddie Mac in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

Shares of FMCC stock opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01. Freddie Mac has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $3.08. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 2.52.

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. Freddie Mac had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freddie Mac will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freddie Mac Company Profile

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

