Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Holdings Cut by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,985 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,955 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $12,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 705,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after buying an additional 98,856 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.96 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.79.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,078.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FCX. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.35.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

