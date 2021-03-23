frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Stock Position Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of frontdoor worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of frontdoor by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 295,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,817,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in frontdoor by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in frontdoor by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,317,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,551,000 after buying an additional 340,627 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in frontdoor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get frontdoor alerts:

frontdoor stock opened at $56.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. frontdoor, inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $58.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.63.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.72 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FTDR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.22.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.