FUD.finance Market Cap Tops $873,910.70 (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One FUD.finance token can now be bought for $37.00 or 0.00066611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FUD.finance has a total market capitalization of $873,910.70 and approximately $14,630.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FUD.finance has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FUD.finance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $263.15 or 0.00473773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00063691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.80 or 0.00145471 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00054195 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.65 or 0.00775337 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00075166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000499 BTC.

FUD.finance Token Profile

FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 tokens. The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance

FUD.finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUD.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUD.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUD.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.