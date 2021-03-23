Function X (FX) Market Cap Hits $75.62 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Function X has a total market capitalization of $75.62 million and $1.79 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 65% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,561.16 or 0.99670890 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00034502 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00011271 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00077474 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001241 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009741 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,394,207 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.