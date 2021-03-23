Function X (FX) Market Cap Hits $75.62 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Function X has a total market capitalization of $75.62 million and $1.79 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 65% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,561.16 or 0.99670890 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00034502 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00011271 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00077474 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001241 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003078 BTC.
- Offshift (XFT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009741 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.