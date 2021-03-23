Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 191,899 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 730,931 shares.The stock last traded at $18.87 and had previously closed at $16.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNKO shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Funko from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Funko from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Funko from $6.60 to $15.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.98.

Get Funko alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $89,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter worth $4,671,000. Woodson Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,310,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,380,000 after acquiring an additional 160,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after buying an additional 123,082 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 101,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the 3rd quarter valued at $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.