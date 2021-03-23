Fuse Network (FUSE) Achieves Market Cap of $16.83 Million

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded up 25.5% against the dollar. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $16.83 million and $2.20 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.68 or 0.00467157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00062993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.43 or 0.00151846 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00052315 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.04 or 0.00777223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00075078 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000501 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins.

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

