Fusible One Day Trading Volume Tops $82,755.00 (FUSII)

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Fusible coin can now be bought for approximately $4.22 or 0.00007699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusible has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $82,755.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fusible has traded up 27.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.90 or 0.00468341 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00062671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.58 or 0.00150555 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $443.66 or 0.00808804 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00051572 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00075693 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Fusible Coin Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Buying and Selling Fusible

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

