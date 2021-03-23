Futu (FUTU) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Futu (NASDAQ: FUTU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/23/2021 – Futu had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $246.50 to $230.30. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Futu had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

3/17/2021 – Futu had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $246.50 to $230.30. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Futu had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $119.70 to $246.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Futu had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $119.70 to $246.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Futu was downgraded by analysts at 86 Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $171.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Futu is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $120.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.43. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $204.25. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.92 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUTU. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Futu by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Futu by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Futu by 404.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 67,350 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Futu by 13,209.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 38,440 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Futu by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,351,000 after purchasing an additional 551,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

