Futu (FUTU) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Futu (NASDAQ: FUTU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/23/2021 – Futu had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $246.50 to $230.30. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/17/2021 – Futu had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
- 3/17/2021 – Futu had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $246.50 to $230.30. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2021 – Futu had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $119.70 to $246.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2021 – Futu had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $119.70 to $246.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2021 – Futu was downgraded by analysts at 86 Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $171.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/16/2021 – Futu is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $120.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.43. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $204.25. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.92 and a beta of 1.76.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUTU. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Futu by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Futu by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Futu by 404.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 67,350 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Futu by 13,209.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 38,440 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Futu by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,351,000 after purchasing an additional 551,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.
