Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.80 Million

Brokerages expect that Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) will report sales of $18.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.46 million. Gaia reported sales of $14.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year sales of $80.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.18 million to $80.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $94.91 million, with estimates ranging from $92.10 million to $97.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GAIA shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Gaia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

In other Gaia news, Director David Maisel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $109,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,900 shares in the company, valued at $590,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,002 shares of company stock valued at $118,837. 38.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 522.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gaia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 385.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $256.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.99, a PEG ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Gaia has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $15.06.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

