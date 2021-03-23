Gala (GALA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $428,282.00

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Gala token can currently be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a total market cap of $161.14 million and $428,282.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gala has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.81 or 0.00466829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00063137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00151727 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00052537 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $427.00 or 0.00776202 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00075007 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official website is gala.games

Gala Token Trading

