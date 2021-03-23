GAMB (GMB) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $152,231.00

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One GAMB coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMB has a market capitalization of $6.99 million and approximately $152,231.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GAMB has traded up 66% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00023904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00049621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.20 or 0.00620656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00066949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00023559 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

