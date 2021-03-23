GameCredits (GAME) Trading Up 228.6% Over Last 7 Days

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 17.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GameCredits has a market cap of $61.92 million and $20.31 million worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded up 228.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.16 or 0.00338769 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000524 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,385,958 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

