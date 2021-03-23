Gameswap Market Cap Reaches $22.47 Million (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last week, Gameswap has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Gameswap token can now be purchased for $2.63 or 0.00004734 BTC on popular exchanges. Gameswap has a total market cap of $22.47 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gameswap alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.15 or 0.00473773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00063691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.80 or 0.00145471 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00054195 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.65 or 0.00775337 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00075166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000499 BTC.

About Gameswap

Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,544,535 tokens. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gameswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gameswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.