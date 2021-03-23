Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) Increases Dividend to GBX 7.80 Per Share

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $3.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GAMA opened at GBX 1,715 ($22.41) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,590.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,610.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Gamma Communications has a one year low of GBX 918.41 ($12.00) and a one year high of GBX 1,805.79 ($23.59).

In other Gamma Communications news, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,600 ($20.90), for a total transaction of £160,000 ($209,041.02).

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for business in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

