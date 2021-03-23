GAPS Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 23rd. During the last seven days, GAPS has traded down 50% against the US dollar. One GAPS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GAPS has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $218.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,597.66 or 0.99858794 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00034067 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00011193 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00079997 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001314 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002758 BTC.

About GAPS

GAPS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

