Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $931.84 Million

Analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will announce $931.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $926.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $937.90 million. Garmin posted sales of $856.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year sales of $4.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Garmin.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

NASDAQ:GRMN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.47. 5,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,338. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.18. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $133.43.

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $282,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,475. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Garmin (GRMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.