GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $194.70 Million

Analysts forecast that GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) will announce $194.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GasLog’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $199.03 million. GasLog posted sales of $165.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog will report full-year sales of $753.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $750.10 million to $756.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $792.63 million, with estimates ranging from $776.50 million to $808.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GasLog.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. GasLog had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLOG. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.80 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of GasLog by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GasLog by 2,417.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of GasLog by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,970 shares during the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GLOG traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.79. 5,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,247. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $551.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. GasLog has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

