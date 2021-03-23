GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GEAGY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

OTCMKTS GEAGY traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.59. 2,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,682. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $40.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

