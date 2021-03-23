GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) was upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GEAGY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.59. 2,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.65. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

