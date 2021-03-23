Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GBERY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Geberit in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Geberit alerts:

Shares of GBERY stock opened at $62.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.62. Geberit has a twelve month low of $39.03 and a twelve month high of $67.64.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation systems, and cisterns and mechanisms, as well as various flushing systems for toilets; and piping systems, including building drainage systems and supply systems.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.