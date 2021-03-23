Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Hits New 1-Year High at $67.60

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 67.60 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 67.60 ($0.88), with a volume of 136022 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67 ($0.88).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm has a market cap of £94.56 million and a PE ratio of 6.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 53.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 43.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

In related news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 105,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60), for a total value of £48,318.86 ($63,128.90).

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

