GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Given Neutral Rating at BTIG Research

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

GNMK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair lowered GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. Cowen downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.05 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. GenMark Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

Shares of GNMK stock opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -58.54 and a beta of 3.02. GenMark Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $24.17.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The business had revenue of $50.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 1,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $27,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 412,956 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,698.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyler Jensen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 214,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 234,550 shares of company stock worth $3,576,898. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNMK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

