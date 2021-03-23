GeoDB Price Up 94.1% Over Last Week (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. GeoDB has a market cap of $32.39 million and approximately $665,025.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoDB token can now be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00002716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GeoDB has traded up 94.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00021283 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00049655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.11 or 0.00624943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00065867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00023383 BTC.

About GeoDB

GeoDB is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,593,684 tokens. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

