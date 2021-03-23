Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of TSE:GEO opened at C$1.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. Geodrill has a 52-week low of C$1.02 and a 52-week high of C$2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$84.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77.

Get Geodrill alerts:

Separately, TD Securities reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective (up previously from C$2.75) on shares of Geodrill in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 98,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total transaction of C$192,329.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,428,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,490,474.89. Insiders have sold 111,900 shares of company stock valued at $215,058 in the last three months.

About Geodrill

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. The company offers reverse circulation (RC), diamond core, air-core, RC grade control, water borehole, and underground drilling services.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.