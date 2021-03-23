Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.
Shares of TSE:GEO opened at C$1.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. Geodrill has a 52-week low of C$1.02 and a 52-week high of C$2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$84.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77.
Separately, TD Securities reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective (up previously from C$2.75) on shares of Geodrill in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.
About Geodrill
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. The company offers reverse circulation (RC), diamond core, air-core, RC grade control, water borehole, and underground drilling services.
