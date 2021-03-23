GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Gap Down to $15.88

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.88, but opened at $15.20. GeoPark shares last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 304 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPRK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of GeoPark from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Get GeoPark alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90. The stock has a market cap of $902.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). GeoPark had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that GeoPark Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in GeoPark by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 965,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 149,399 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.