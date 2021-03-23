George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $86.39

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.39 and last traded at $85.93, with a volume of 1119 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.74.

WNGRF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins upped their target price on George Weston from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on George Weston from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on George Weston from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. George Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.53.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

