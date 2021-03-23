GET Protocol Price Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One GET Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.43 or 0.00008049 BTC on popular exchanges. GET Protocol has a market cap of $50.42 million and $1.38 million worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00024176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00049341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.05 or 0.00616337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00067147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00023393 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET is a token. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

