GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 4.60% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on GFL. CIBC upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.
NYSE GFL opened at $33.46 on Tuesday. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 147,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 13,807.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after buying an additional 2,689,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 103.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after buying an additional 483,649 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth about $2,559,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 39.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 481,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,983,000 after buying an additional 135,723 shares during the period. 58.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GFL Environmental Company Profile
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
