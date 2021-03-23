GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 4.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GFL. CIBC upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

NYSE GFL opened at $33.46 on Tuesday. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 147,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 13,807.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after buying an additional 2,689,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 103.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after buying an additional 483,649 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth about $2,559,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 39.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 481,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,983,000 after buying an additional 135,723 shares during the period. 58.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

