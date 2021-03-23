Gifto (GTO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.78 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for about $0.0403 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. Gifto has a market cap of $31.03 million and approximately $10.78 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00023904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00049621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $346.20 or 0.00620656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00066949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00023559 BTC.

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto (GTO) is a token. It launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 tokens. The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

