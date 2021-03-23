Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.24 Million

Brokerages forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will announce $13.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.02 million and the lowest is $12.47 million. Gladstone Investment reported sales of $11.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year sales of $50.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.98 million to $53.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $55.89 million, with estimates ranging from $53.31 million to $58.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of GAIN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,057. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.43 million, a PE ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 528,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 65,547 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,520,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 150,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

