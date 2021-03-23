GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Downgraded by SVB Leerink

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) was downgraded by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

