GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Downgraded by SVB Leerink

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) was downgraded by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.
Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.
About GlaxoSmithKline
GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
