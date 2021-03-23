Glazer Capital LLC Acquires 83,561 Shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACEVU)

Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACEVU) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,561 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in ACE Convergence Acquisition were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $790,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,025,000.

ACEVU stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.26. 524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,330. ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.49.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

