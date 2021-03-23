Glazer Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 262,776 PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 262,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the fourth quarter worth $513,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the fourth quarter worth $825,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the fourth quarter worth $1,817,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the fourth quarter worth $1,904,000.

Get PropTech Investment Co. II alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PTICU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.30. 32,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,804. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.65. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $11.14.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.