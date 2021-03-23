Glazer Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 510,332 Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 510,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned 2.00% of Red Lion Hotels at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RLH. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 44,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Lion Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 594,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Lion Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Red Lion Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

NYSE RLH remained flat at $$3.49 on Tuesday. 1,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73. Red Lion Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

About Red Lion Hotels

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

