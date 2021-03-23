Glazer Capital LLC Buys New Position in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLUWU)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLUWU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 234,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLUWU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Blue Water Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Water Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Water Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $512,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Blue Water Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $523,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Water Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,406,000.

BLUWU stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 264 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,252. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84. Blue Water Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $11.21.

Blue Water Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

