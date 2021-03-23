Glazer Capital LLC Buys Shares of 101,722 Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 2.89% of Edoc Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Edoc Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,561,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,681,000.

Shares of ADOC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,606. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.16. Edoc Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.37.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare sector.

