Glazer Capital LLC Buys Shares of 108,995 LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 108,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 1.09% of LifeSci Acquisition II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LifeSci Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth about $851,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth about $5,363,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSAQ traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.15. 7,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,013. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94. LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $12.68.

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

