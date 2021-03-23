Glazer Capital LLC Buys Shares of 225,685 Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUCRU)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUCRU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 225,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,255,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,198,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,861,000.

Shares of EUCRU stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,323. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $11.17.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

